Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd is pregnant, but it wasn’t easy. She shares her IVF struggles on Instagram.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd announced on Instagram Wednesday that she is pregnant with her first child.

“It has been a roller coaster of a journey to get to this point,” the Delran, N.J. native wrote on the social media platform in all caps. “We are beyond excited to be parents. I couldn’t have gotten through this without my amazing husband, Brian. He truly kept me going.”

Advertisement

The post features a photo of a onesie; with the words, “Worth every single shot,” printed in calligraphy. Next to it is a chalkboard that reads: “We’ve hoped and we’ve prayed and now we are excited to say: Our little miracle is on the way. October, 2024.″

The 41-year-old FIFA Women’s World Cup Champion shared her emotional fertility journey with Women’s Health Magazine, in a story, also published Wednesday. Lloyd retired from professional soccer in 2021 at 39 and waited a year to try and become pregnant. She was healthy. She took care of herself. The journey would be easy, she thought.

“I was very naive to think that we wouldn’t have any issues getting pregnant,” Lloyd told Women’s Health Writer Amanda Lucci for the in-depth piece. “And so it began. The casual whatever happens, happens turned into disappointment month after month. I was starting to feel like this was a race against the clock — my 40-year-old biological clock.”

Lloyd, and her husband, Brian Hollins, went through three rounds of in vitro fertilization. The egg retrieval was tough, but the wait to find out if the embryos were optional and genetically healthy was excruciating. The embryos still had to be implanted into Lloyd’s uterus. There was no guarantee they would take. Lloyd’s insurance didn’t cover the process.

“I felt all the emotions during my career — stress, worry, fear, anxiety — but I’d never felt all the emotions that IVF brought on. I felt completely out of control,” Lloyd shared.

In January, while on a golf trip in Phoenix, Lloyd got the call she’d been waiting for from her doctor — the IVF worked. She was pregnant.

“I want to show other women that it’s OK to struggle,” Lloyd said. “It’s OK to feel broken and to feel hopeless, but to never give up and to keep going.”