It wasn’t devastating when Cedric returned to Philadelphia in late March 2019, because they already knew that in April, they would see the Yiddish production of Fiddler on the Roof in New York, run the “Rocky steps,” and tour the Russell Senate Office Building so the two politics geeks could leave notes for a couple of senators. And in May, Cedric would begin a research internship in Paris — a mere 2.5 hours from Erik’s home. They met up in Paris, Amsterdam, and Prague. They camped on a Netherlands beach and hiked forests and toured vineyards in Germany.