Last week my friend @kai_supremee and I dedicated our performance to the lives of two African Americans who lost their lives the recently. Soul Train dancer, Tyrone Proctor, and 15 year old Mouhamed Cisse who was shot amid the protests🙏🏿 I wrote this song with intentions to heal and lead. I am here for you, I will fight for you, I love you! You matter, we matter🖤🎻 #aijeecello @rbkvisuals #blacklivesmatter ✊🏿