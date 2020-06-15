In waacking, arms are rotated and thrust into the air, often moved above the head and shoulders, said Archie Burnett, who has taught the dance. “Waacking came out of early 1970s West Coast disco-LGBT clubs,” he said. “You moved your arms as though you were hitting and striking — or whacking things. There’s also posing, with emotions inspired by old Hollywood movies.” It was a California cousin of voguing, an East Coast form of club dancing, he said.