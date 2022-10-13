A quick scroll through your Twitter timeline may show a bunch of open Snickers Bars with illustrations of random objects in the center. It’s not an advertisement for the chocolate treats, but rather, the latest iteration of a meme that’s at least eight years old.

For decades, parents have worried about potential safety issues when it comes to their kids’ trick-or-treating hauls. Despite reports showing that the threats of razors, poison, or drugs stuffed inside commercially packaged Halloween candy are largely unfounded, concerns rage on.

According to the Washington Post, the fears are often stoked by viral, and sometimes fake or exaggerated, Facebook posts that are further amplified by local news reports.

In 2019, a semi-viral Facebook post by the Johnstown, Pa., police department warned that drug-laced edibles “are packaged like regular candy.” The post never said that edibles were being handed out to kids during Halloween. Still, the post escalated into a cautionary tale about evil neighbors who want to get your kids secretly high.

Joel Best, a professor of sociology and criminal justice at the University of Delaware and an expert on Halloween candy contamination, told the Post that he’s been researching the spread of contemporary Halloween legends and their spread since 1985.

On Twitter, a new wave of memes poking fun at Halloween candy cautionary tales is circulating.

The formatting is simple. They use the following components:

The text: “Please check your child’s Halloween candy. I just found [description of something outlandish, an inside joke, or a pop culture reference] in my child’s [candy bar of choice].”

A photo of a candy bar broken in half, with a corresponding image crudely photoshopped on top. This is typically done with Snickers, but we’ve also seen Kit Kats and Reese’s.

Variations may change the type of candy bar or the intricacy of the photo edit depending on skillset.

How did the Halloween candy meme evolve?

Versions of the “check your kids’ Halloween candy” meme have been circulating since at least 2011 according to Know Your Meme, but took off on Twitter around 2014 when user @cherdelrey posted a photo of a handgun next to a Twix bar, advising others to check their kids’ candy. Screenshots of the since-deleted original post continued to spread on Twitter and Tumblr.

“The meme format parodies urban legends about malevolent strangers spiking candy with poison or drugs or putting sharp objects such as razor blades, needles or broken glass inside candy bars,” Know Your Meme said.

By 2015, a version of the meme became popular on the now-defunct short-video platform Vine. The joke has since become an annual social media trend. Know Your Meme editors say 2020 marked when over-the-top edited photos of the candy started popping up, but didn’t have a theory as to why.

This year’s variations began in early October, “growing more abstract and surreal than in previous years,” the site noted.

Journalist John Biggs’ version, posted Oct. 4, showed Hieronymus Bosch’s “Garden of Earthly Delights” inside a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. The tweet has garnered nearly 30,000 likes and over 6,000 retweets.

Similar versions have been taking off ever since.

The Halloween candy meme in Philadelphia terms

To make this meme as accessible and easily understandable as possible, here are some Philly-centric versions our staff has come up with.