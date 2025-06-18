The Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square in Philly — here’s what not to miss in 2025

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is returning to Franklin Square to celebrate the Year of the Snake with illuminated displays, cultural performances, and a towering 200-foot-long dragon.

The rain-or-shine event runs daily from June 20 through Aug. 31 (except July 4) at Franklin Square, located at Sixth and Race Streets. The wheelchair-accessible park will close at 5 p.m. each day to prepare for the evening festivities.

Advertisement

Planning to visit? Here’s what to know about the 2025 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival.

When is it open?

The festival is open daily from June 20 through Aug. 31, from 6 to 11 p.m., except on July 4. Franklin Square will close at 5 p.m. each day for preparations.

How much are tickets?

Tickets can be purchased online. Timed-entry tickets are required on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. There is no reentry once inside.

Monday—Thursday: $27 for adults; $25 for seniors (65+) and military (plus one guest) Friday—Sunday: $29 for adults; $27 for seniors and military Every day: $16 for children ages 3—13; free for children 2 and under New this year: Unlimited entry passes — $80 for adults, $45 for children

What to see and do

Enter at Sixth and Race Streets and explore the park filled with glowing lanterns and intricate light installations.

The Rendell Family Fountain offers nightly water shows set to the Chopstick Brothers’ “Little Apple” at 6, 6:30, 7, 8, 8:30, 9:30, 10, and 10:30 p.m. Live performances including acrobats and Sichuan opera will take place on three stages nightly at 7:30, 9, and 10:15 p.m. Weekend-only cultural demos include: Face Changer photos at 6:30 p.m. Dumpling-making demos with Sang Kee at 7:15 and 9 p.m. Baduanjin (traditional Qigong) exercise classes at 8:15 p.m. Chinese folk artists will also be on-site demonstrating crafts like aluminum braiding and lantern painting.

Food and drink

A variety of food and drink vendors will be available, including Oishii, Sang Kee, SquareBurger by Cescaphe, Humpty’s Dumplings, Hunnypie, Octopus Cocktail Garden by Cescaphe, and Chickie’s & Pete’s.

Expect Asian-inspired bites, burgers, fusion dumplings (cheesesteak, buffalo chicken, jackfruit burrito), pizza, and a variety of beer, wine, and cocktails.

All vendors accept cash and credit cards.

How to get there on public transportation

Take SEPTA bus routes 17, 33, and 48 to get close to Franklin Square. The Broad Street line’s Chinatown stop is a four-minute walk from the park. The Market-Frankford Fifth Street Station stop is about a seven-minute walk.

Where to park

Reserve a spot via the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival SpotHero Parking Page. Limited metered parking is also available on Race Street (between Sixth and Seventh) and Sixth Street (between Vine and Race).

Where does the money go?

Ticket sales support Historic Philadelphia, the nonprofit that operates and maintains Franklin Square and hosts year-round events at the park.