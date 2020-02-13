The Chinese New Year, which ushers in the traditional spring festival marking the end of the coldest days of winter, is celebrated throughout the world with fireworks, parades, and (of course) dumplings.
Each year is associated with one of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, each of which has a lucky meanings: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig. This year, 2020, is dedicated to the rat.
Those born in the year of the rat will be “quick-witted, resourceful, versatile, kind,” according to the travel website China Highlights.
For romantic relationships, those born in 2020 will best be matched with those born in the years of the ox, dragon, or rabbit.