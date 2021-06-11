CJ Wolfe had a stable job during the global pandemic, but that wasn’t enough for him. His job as a financial advisor at Northwest Mutual wasn’t his passion.

So the 25-year-old quit his job to focus on being a content creator. Even his boss questioned the leap of faith.

“My manager told me that there’s no money in photography, but he didn’t know my vision,” Wolfe said. “He just didn’t get it.”

An assist from an NFL player

Wolfe had a vision. He called it an “immortal vision,” which became the name of his business.

A Philly native with ties across the city, Wolfe attended and played basketball at Gwynedd Mercy University. His vision started when his friend gave him a free camera in college as Wolfe was looking at ways to make money.

One day in 2018, Wolfe was scrolling across social media when he noticed a post about a big football workout at Simon Gratz High in North Philadelphia. He reached out to shoot photos at the event that featured NFL players and Division I athletes. At that point, most of his shooting experience had come via hip-hop concerts.

“I was on YouTube hours and hours to prepare,” Wolfe said. “It was new to me shooting on the field. I had never been in an environment like that prior, but this is where I made my turning point.”

From that event, Wolfe formed a relationship with Philly native Will Parks, a former Eagles defensive back who also played for the Denver Broncos and now plays with the Kansas City Chiefs. Parks started calling on Wolfe to shoot photos at his family and community events.

“I was just looking for a guy that could put my content out because I didn’t want to be the football player who everyone knows from just playing football,” Parks said.

Before Wolfe graduated college in the spring of 2019 with a communications degree, he was trying to take advantage of every opportunity that Parks presented. Sometimes he’d leave shoots early so he could prepare and take his final exams.

By the summer of 2020, Wolfe was working with Parks three to four days a week. The relationship grew stronger as Parks saw Wolfe’s work ethic.

Parks invested in Immortal Vision Studio, which Wolfe created in December 2020.

“It’s rare that you run into a person who graduated from college, same skin color as me, with the mindset he has,” Parks said. “[Wolfe’s mindset] is second to none. I think he’s me in his career.”

Turning a passion into a profession

After quitting his job at Northwest Mutual in the summer of 2020, Wolfe got another job as a banking specialist at TD Bank to help fund his own studio. Three months after the opening of the studio, Wolfe left the job.

At Immortal Vision Studio, Wolfe is offering photographers and videographers a studio to shoot their work and also show kids a different route in life.

Growing up in an urban community, Wolfe felt that basketball was his outlet to gain acceptance among his peers, and that’s an all too common thing in some communities; the idea of being forced into a minute box that limits the creativeness of someone who may have unique interests.

“I was always a genius with computers, but I never had the place where I could express that or felt comfortable to do so,” Wolfe said.

Parks and Wolfe are partnering this summer to offer Philadelphia kids educational and photography courses. They have three interns among seven total employees, ranging in age from 20 to 28.

That time in finance wasn’t wasted, either. Teaching financial literacy will be part of the educational course.

“When I’m creating this stuff, money isn’t the main thing,” Wolfe said. “I wanted to provide resources for the youth and other creators that don’t have an outlet to go to.”