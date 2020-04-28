Are you a 2020 graduate or know of an outstanding one?
We’re looking for great tales of educational achievement — and incredible stories of overcoming adversity on the way there — to highlight from Philadelphia-area high school and college students in the Class of 2020, since there won’t be in-person graduations this year.
Tell us your story, in 250 words or fewer, include a photo of yourself, and submit it to UpSide@Inquirer.com by May 11. We’ll publish the most inspiring stories in The Commencement, a special part of TheUpSide, on June 7.
Let’s celebrate the best of — and the best in — the graduating Class of 2020!