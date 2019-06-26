But Welteroth was dismayed when the stylist chosen to do Stenberg’s hair was white. Determined not to be a part of an editorial process that would “commercialize the message and disrespect it at the same time,” Welteroth insisted that a hair stylist of color get the gig. African American hair stylist Lacy Redway was hired to do the work. Examples like this, Welteroth said, are ways she was able to “open up more seats at the table," shift the power and change the storytellers so more equitable stories can be told.