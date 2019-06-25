Wellness collectives are the latest in luxe retail. They are as diverse as the owners who dream them up so no two are alike. Basically, places like New York City’s Clean Market and HealHaus offer inner peace-seeking patients a variety of wellness services in one place, from the physical — like Wellness on Walnut’s chiropractic services and hydration therapy — to the spiritual — like chakra cleansing — to the mindful — like meditation and yoga.