Ask a Nupe about his frat’s dapper fashion history and you will get a sly, knowing smile. To a Kappa, being debonair is right up there with community service — a requirement of Greek life. Gentlemanly style is key in everything a Kappa wears including his official crimson blazer, the red carnation he may put in his lapel, the diamonds he may sport, and his white cane. (It’s worth noting here that turn of the century Kappas carried white canes with them, especially when escorting ladies home. It wasn’t until later that the cane became a part of the fraternity’s step show performances.)