Sparked by the horrific murder of George Floyd, an international Black Lives Matter protest movement has brought about significant changes throughout the United States. From journalists and publishers committing to capitalize the B when referring to Black people, to nationwide police reform measures, multiple sectors of society are scrambling to show that they support Black people and are committed to dismantling systemic and institutionalized racism. The protests have only just begun, so it’s too soon to tell if this movement will bring about lasting change, but it is inspiring to see how many institutions and individuals are engaging with anti-racism work.