Edelstein says it amazes her that women with powerful jobs who shop in her store carry with them the same insecurities they harbored as teenagers. It’s a shame she said, how we never really learn to love our bodies. Edelstein says it’s her job to talk her customers into their power. “I want to help women crawl out of their boxes. We never tell women what they should or shouldn’t wear. It’s about what she wants to rock. What does she feel like she can take on anything in? That’s what we are here for.”