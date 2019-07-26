A squad of women numbers more than two and tops out at five. The ideal number is between three and four. I think of Charlie’s Angels as the original TV girl squad and the Golden Girls were certainly a squad in their own right. But the quintessential modern-day home girl squad are Sex and the City’s Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha, followed by Girlfriends’ Joan, Mya, Lynn, and Toni. I’d even say that Girls Trip’s Flossy Posse was a bona fide squad, because a squad can get on your nerves.