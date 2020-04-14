And this year, the ability to hold a tradition during nontraditional times was its own balm. I sat with my son and his father at a very modest table we whipped up between meetings and childcare and deadlines that included my favorite flavors: the horseradish, the brisket, the nuts-and apple-mix of charoset, and of course, the Manischewitz. We weren’t with our usual crew, enjoying our normal lives, but for a moment, I understood the concept of comfort food in a way I never truly grasped before.