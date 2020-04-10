View this post on Instagram

After getting many requests from individuals who were asking to purchase masks we were making for hospitals, Philadelphia School system and others on the front line, we decided to offer up masks for all. 100% of the sales minus transactions costs will be donated to a non profit supporting the most vulnerable in our community. There are different donations that are available per mask. Help yourself and others. . . . #CoronavirusOutbreak #coronaviruspandemic #CoronavirusPandemic #COVID2019 #mindfullymade #madeinphilly #communityminded #stayathome #doyourpart #masks4all