Dan McVay, 46, of Frankford, on his front porch with the model lobster boats his dad, Donald McVay, 78, used to build. The elder McVay died in August 2016 at age 78, and the son decided to finish what the father had started. “It was a special thing for my dad and I wanted to continue that,” Dan said. “Right before this pandemic happened, I was in South Carolina with my mom going through old pictures of my dad and saw these model boats in the attic."