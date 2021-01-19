Perhaps it was introspection triggered by Springsteen, but I thought, for a moment, that he looked an awful lot like I did a half-century ago. Likely between 18 and 21, he had a thick crop of dark hair, was about my height, and was just as lean as I’d been at his age. And rather than the kind of dogged determination you often see in runners’ faces, his bore an expression of unease I remembered too well.