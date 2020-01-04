“For me, this is tapping into the entrepreneurial skill set we had when we started Dansko, and I’m way more comfortable and energized at this stage of enterprise building" than she was at Dansko, Cabot said. She has removed herself from Dansko’s day-to-day operations but remains chairwoman of the company’s board of directors, with Kjellerup as director. “Dansko is so far along and in the hands of high-skilled and capable people. It’s at a different set of skills than what we had when we started.”