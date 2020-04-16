This article originally appeared in The Inquirer on June 27, 1991.
As 13-year-old Nicole Curry received her ribbons, her blue-gray eyes sparkled and a pixie smile came to her face.
After contemplating how to express her happiness, she blurted out, ''Exciting. "
The young rider was one of 10 [disabled] people who participated Sunday in the Lower Bucks Hospital Annual Horse Show and Craft Fair. For the first time in the 15-year history of the show, mentally and physically [disabled] riders joined the program.
“It takes a lot to integrate people with disabilities and people without disabilities,” said Jo Kleinmann, executive director of Special Equestrians, a horseback-riding facility for the handicapped.
Kleinmann said that she and Jackie Mullin, chairman and founder of the horse show, thought the segment would be a nice addition to the show, which attracted 183 riders overall. About 1,000 spectators showed up.
The one-day show and fair was held on the Maple Beach park grounds owned by Rohm & Haas Chemical Co. in Bristol Township.
After realizing that if the show expanded, so would the amount of money raised, organizers decided new activities should be added to the food fair and horse-riding exhibits.
“This year we’ve added the [disabilities] division and ‘Babies On Parade,’” said Mullin.
Andrea Yarnoff, administrative director at Lower Bucks Hospital, said that in the past the show mainly drew horse lovers and riders, but that this year the hospital wanted to make the show more family-oriented.
“As you add other activities, there are other populations of people who want to participate in the program,” she said.
Mullin noted that the hospital raised $11,500 last year. “We’d like to make as much or more than last year,” she said.
Mullin said, “Everything made today — parking, food booths, 50-50 chances sold, and riders’ entry fees — goes to the fund.” She explained that the fund was established to help hospital employees get money to go back to school and get additional training in their area of medical expertise.
The show generated about $12,000 for the hospital scholarship fund, officials said.
Nancy Curry of Upper Southampton shouted for joy as her daughter, who is developmentally delayed, won two first-place prizes in the mentally and physically [disabled] categories. “I’m delighted!” she said.
Another winner was Jeffrey Pullis, 32, of Langhorne. Pullis, who has cerebral palsy, won a category in which the rider takes the horse through a choreographed routine set to prerecorded music.
Shocked to have won, Pullis said, “I worked a good five or six weeks on this routine.” He said he had never won an award in that category before.
Other activities at the show included a presentation by the Philadelphia Zoo on Wheels, a brief magic show, and, of course, pony rides.
Because of rain, the craft fair and “Babies on Parade” segment had to be moved indoors, but most of the other activities continued as planned.
A highlight of the horse show was the competition for first place in the hunter classic horse division. The $150 prize was among the top money prizes awarded and was sponsored by Rohm & Haas.
After winning the hunter classic, Chalfont resident Jeffrey Aires said, "I specifically came to the horse show to win this. "
Aires said that the rain had hindered his performance a little. "My turns were definitely not as smooth as in other shows. The mud made the turns difficult. "
One of the youngest winners at the show was 12-year-old Christiane Schuman of Ivyland, who won the champion of children’s hunter division.
Schuman said that she was happy to win and added, “I’d rather be riding than anything else.”