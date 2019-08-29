How to buy nice new furniture for less

If you navigate correctly, you can score a deal on furniture from higher-end outlets. Look for the “scratch and dent” section — an area with out-of-package returns or furniture with minor damage. At West Elm, for example, this section has items discounted by 30 to 40 percent.

Buying a floor model could also save you hundreds of dollars, as can negotiating on the price. A 2013 Consumer Reports survey found that 87 percent of shoppers who haggled were successful at least once, saving an average of $300.