Muehter, a Clementon, Camden County resident, didn’t adopt Bosco at the worst time in his life, but it was a lonely period. He had been separated from his second wife, and a dog he owned for many years, another rescue, had been put to sleep. Unable to drive after multiple license suspensions, Muehter had always used bicycles to get to a train station so he could get to Camden, where he works as a behavioral health counselor. In 2016, he started volunteering at the Animal Adoption Center in Lindenwold, near the station.