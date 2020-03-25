HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer

Barry and Jennifer Siegel walk a rescue dog along with their two sons, Alex, left, and Max, around the block from the Doggy Style store in Narberth, PA on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Doggy Style is a chain of pet stores that also works with an animal-rescue organization to get dogs fostered and/or adopted. The Siegels stop by Doggy Style two or three times a week to walk whichever rescue dogs are there at the time.