Can I bring my dog to the beach? A guide to dog-friendly beaches, restaurants, and stays down the Shore

Every summer, twin Yorkies Lilo and Stitch head to Atlantic City and Ventnor for a Shore getaway filled with sandy sprints, splashing in the waves, and catching sunsets.

Their annual traditionwouldn’t be possible without their owner Jacqueline City, a 28-year-old South Philly resident who’s spent the last six summers beaching with her pups.

“They run right to the beach as soon as we get down the Shore,” City said.

While many beaches prohibit pets during peak summer months, there are still ways to bring your dog along — if you know where to go and how to prep. City says preparation is key.

“Dogs can’t speak up when they’re uncomfortable or need something so it’s important to pay close attention to your pups,” she said. “You should always be prepared with fresh water, bowls, shade, leashes, and protection for their feet on the beach. Being a proactive pet parent and paying attention to not just your pup but those around you is also key.”

Here’s your guide to dog-friendly beaches, places to eat and stay, and tips to keep your pup safe on the sand.

Are dogs allowed on the beach?

Most Shore towns restrict dogs on beaches during summer, but many allow leashed pets in the offseason.

🐾 Rules vary by town:

Cape May

No dogs May 16 through Sept. 14. Leashed dogs allowed Sept. 15 to May 15. Leash must be six feet or shorter. Fines for not cleaning up after your pet can reach $100 per violation.

Ocean City

No dogs on the beach May 1 to Sept. 30. Leashed dogs allowed Oct. 1 to April 30.

Wildwood

Leashed dogs allowed October through May. In North Wildwood, they’re allowed anytime except when lifeguards are on duty (9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.). Dogs are never allowed on the boardwalk.

Dog-friendly parks and beaches in Wildwood:

Glenwood Avenue beach: open 6 a.m. to dusk North Wildwood dog park (24th Street): open 8 a.m. to dusk; requires a $10 dog permit

Atlantic City

Dogs are allowed on beaches and the Boardwalk from mid-September through Memorial Day. Must be leashed.

Are there any dog-friendly beaches?

🐶 Yes — if you know where to go, there are several Shore spots where leashed dogs are welcome, even in the summer.

Melissa Misthal and her husband have spent the last eight years exploring the Shore with their morkie poo, Brie, documenting their favorite finds on Dog Friendly Central NJ on Facebook and @monmouthdognj on Instagram.

Her go-to beach alternatives and tips during the summer include:

Brigantine North-End Beach (14th Street and north to the jetty): Leashed dogs are allowed year-round. Cape May (Lower Township, along the Delaware Bay): Leashed dogs are allowed from 4 p.m. to 11 a.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Egg Harbor Township Longport Dog Beach (Somers Point): Dogs must be leashed. Island Beach State Park (Lanoka Harbor): Dogs must be leashed and are not permitted on the swimming beach between Memorial Day and the first weekend of October. Wildwood Dog Park & Beach: Dogs must be leashed on the beach but are allowed off-leash in the dog park.

Island Beach State Park is also a favorite of Alexis Walling, who runs the Instagram account @doggieroadtrippin with her English bulldog, Buckley. Since 2022, they’ve visited several dog-friendly beaches along the Shore, including:

Spring Lake Dog Beach (Ocean Avenue and Pitney Avenue) Fisherman’s Cove (Manasquan) Asbury Park Dog Beach (8th Avenue) Sandy Hook (Highlands)

City also recommends Brigantine’s North End Beach, as well as Ventnor Beach between 7 and 9 p.m., which she calls her favorite time for sunset picnics with Lilo and Stitch.

Where to eat with your dog down the Shore?

Dining with your dog down the Shore is easier than you’d think. Melissa Misthal has built a go-to list of dog-friendly spots — from beachfront patios to pup-approved ice cream bars.

🍽️ In Atlantic City, she recommends:

Back Bay Ale House for marina and sunset views and their “famous” mason jar drinks. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, which has an outdoor beer garden with 40 taps.

🍽️ In Cape May, she likes:

Rusty Nail at Beach Shack for its “beachy outdoor space to feel the ocean breeze with a drink in hand.” The Blue Pig Tavern for a “classy experience” that’s also pup-friendly.

🍽️ In Long Beach Island (LBI):

Sea Shell Resort & Beach Club, which has an “unbelievable oceanfront tiki bar and patio with a great food menu.” Wally’s for a “temperature-controlled” backyard patio.

🍽️ In Wildwood:

Bagel Time Café, a “great selfie spot outside with the VW Beetle car.” Dogtooth Bar & Grill, known for its pup-friendly seating available year-round.

🍽️ In Ventnor City:

Doggie Beach Boutique, which features a doggy ice cream bar, cookies, treats, and pet products.

🍽️ Lilo and Stitch — with owner Jacqueline City — also have their go-to stops:

Where to stay with your dog down the Shore?

Use pet-friendly filters on Airbnb and Vrbo, or check BringFido.com for dog-friendly campgrounds and lodging.

🏨 Misthal’s hotel picks:

Inquirer reporter Kiki Aranita, who frequently travels with her dog Coconut, swears by the Boarding House Cape May NJ Hotel, which she says offers thoughtful service and even local treats for four-legged guests.“I would send every dog owner [there],” she said.

How to train your dog with beach etiquettes?

Kim Borbone of Bad Bitch Dog Training recommends hitting the beach during off-hours — early mornings or late evenings — and teaching cues like “touch” or “look at me” for redirection.

If your dog isn’t great with recall, Borbone suggests a 35-foot biothane leash that’s durable and easy to clean.

How to keep your dog safe on the sand

Last year, Stitch — one of Jacqueline City’s twin Yorkies — ended up with a case of sand impaction after a day of digging on the beach. It’s one of his favorite activities, but City didn’t realize he’d been swallowing sand until it was too late. The buildup caused a blockage in his digestive tract.

To avoid situations like Stitch’s — and to keep beach days safe and fun for everyone — City recommends keeping your dog leashed, closely monitored, and prepared with the essentials:

Bring fresh water and a bowl so your dog doesn’t drink saltwater, which can cause saltwater poisoning. Watch for signs of overheating. Dogs can suffer from heat stroke, especially during peak sun hours. Protect their paws. Sand and pavement can get dangerously hot. City uses Pawtection balm to prevent burns. Stay alert during digging or play. Eating sand, like Stitch did, can lead to serious health issues such as sand impaction. Use a leash. It helps with control and monitoring, especially in busy beach areas.

“Your pet’s safety should be number one and it makes for a more enjoyable experience for all,” City said.

Where to find emergency dog resources down the Shore?

🚨 Search the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service database for nearby accredited veterinarians.

Other travel tips

Most rest stops have pet relief areas. Pack a doggy life vest if your pet isn’t a confident swimmer. Always carry water, a bowl, and a towel for sandy paws.

So, grab the leash, pack the water bowl, and let your dog live their best beach life.