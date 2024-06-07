Jalen Hurts only has a few weeks to meet his Drexel lookalike

For years, Jalen Hurts’s face has been on TV screens and Philadelphia billboards. His unshakable cool and dashing looks have drawn brand deals and a growing fan base of admirers.

But off-TV and beyond billboards, if you’ve spotted “Hurts” at a Sansom Street dive or on Drexel’s campus in recent years, chances are you ran into Drexel Lacrosse midfielder Ronnie Gunter, the Minnesota native who recently went viral for closely resembling the two-time Pro Bowler.

In an Instagram video shared by user wooder_ice on Tuesday, Gunter, 22, is seen being approached by 16 people who mistake him for the NFC Championship-winning QB. The video, originally posted by Gunter’s girlfriend Emma Carpenter, amassed over 160,000 views on Instagram as of Wednesday morning.

Gunter has drawn Hurts comparisons since his sophomore year at Drexel. And while the stares and photo requests can be annoying at times, he’s playfully welcomed the added attention.

Their shared likeness, however, does not just stop at the goatee and 6-foot-1 frame. Gunter, who played his last lacrosse game for Drexel in May, has some NFL connections too. His cousin David Boston and uncle Michael Gunter played in the league, and another uncle, Byron Boston, was an NFL referee.

We talked to Gunter about going viral, juggling Vikings and Eagles fandom, and his desire to meet Hurts in person for a Spider-Man meme moment.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

First things first, do you think you look like Jalen Hurts?

I can see where the comparison comes from, especially when I put our pictures side by side. But personally, I feel like we look different enough from each other. But some people are fully convinced I’m him. Like we’re actually twins, it’s crazy.

Growing up a Minnesota Vikings fan, was it weird getting compared to the Eagles star?

When I was graduating high school, my friends and family said, “You better not be an Eagles fan.” But it grows on you, especially when your home team is losing. It’s hard not to be a part of [the Eagles fandom].

I fell in love with [the Eagles] the first time I stepped into the city. I get the “Nobody likes us, we don’t care.” And I think Philly will always be a part of me when I eventually move on.

Did you think the video would go as viral?

I thought about it. I was waiting for someone to repost it and say, “Oh my god, Jalen Hurts was just here,” just because so many people have come up to me and told me, “Has anyone ever said you look like Jalen Hurts?”

My girlfriend was like, “I want to make a video of this,” and I was like, “Sounds good.” She made the video and posted it, and we both thought it would go decently viral. But not as much as it did. But here we are.

How do you feel about the comparisons?

I think it’s funny. And I mean, he’s not a bad guy to be compared to. He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, so I appreciate it. It’s an awesome comparison to be mistaken for that guy. I think it’s awesome.

Has anybody asked you to sign an autograph?

No, never an autograph. There’s been multiple instances where I’ve taken pictures with people. Some of them will do it just to fake out their friends, or other people actually believe that I am him. When I hang out with friends, I get it so much that by the end of the night I just play into it like, “Yep, I’m him.” It’s pretty funny because so many random people come up to me and I can finish their sentences for them.

Does it ever get annoying?

Sometimes it can get a little annoying, but other than that it’s pretty awesome. Especially being in Philly, everyone thinks Jalen Hurts is [at] wherever they’re hanging out. You can see people do double takes, then confirm with their friends and then realize, “Why would Jalen Hurts be anywhere I am right now?” I have always had a good spirit about it, and I don’t ever think it will get old. It’s still awesome because he’s such an inspirational person to get compared to.

I want to manifest you both meeting. It’ll be like the Spider-Man meme.

Me too. I’ve been getting compared to him since roughly the end of my sophomore year. I have gotten nowhere close to meeting him. I’m graduating next week and heading back to Minnesota. [So] I have like a week and a half to meet this guy, so hopefully we can get a side by side next to each other sometime soon.

You’re not going to act like the Drake look-a-likes who walk around wearing OVO hoodies, are you?

No, no, no. I’m going to obviously do me. I get some comments where people are like, “He’s trying to even dress like Jalen Hurts.” No, that’s just how I dress. I’m just out here trying to have a good time.