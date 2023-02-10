We asked a Philadelphia astrologer for Super Bowl predictions based on Eagles players’ zodiac signs
Could an Eagles Super Bowl win be written in the stars? Maybe.
We spoke with a local astrologer to understand what players’ zodiac signs say about their potential performance and game-day conditions.
“It’s sure to be a very entertaining and very competitive game,” Lauren McBride, a Philadelphia-based astrologer and holistic life coach, said.
McBride said the Super Bowl date, Feb. 12, is also significant when it comes to how things could pan out.
In astrology, the “big three″ are the sun sign, moon sign, and ascendant or rising sign. The sun represents a person’s motivations, the moon deals with emotions, and the rising sign represents how those energies are projected.
McBride said Super Bowl Sunday will have an Aquarius sun, a Scorpio moon, and a Leo rising. In simpler terms, she said this alignment shows potential for “energy conducive to precise teamwork, particularly for partners in crime like a quarterback and wide receiver.” She added that there will be a “strong emotional undercurrent pertaining to personal allegiances and family ties,” like with the Kelce brothers’ teams going head-to-head.
The NFL’s relationship to zodiac signs isn’t just for horoscope stans and astrology girlies.
Since retiring, former NFL running back Ricky Williams spends his time as a healer, studying astrology. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said astrology has helped him better understand himself and his game. Tom Brady has also talked about his relationship to astrology.
But what do some of the Eagles players’ birth charts have to say about how the team will perform? Here’s what McBride says.
Readings on Eagles players
Jalen Hurts
Sign: Leo
Characteristics
Benevolent leader
Inherently smart game player
Passionate about the game
Wise teacher
Main takeaways: “Conditions show this could be a very good night for him. While he will shine, it is certain to be quite a difficult night for him on a personal level. But he does have the qualities to transcend his own personal obstacles and show up for his team. He will show up — particularly in the moments where it counts the most.”
A.J. Brown
Sign: Cancer
Characteristics
Understated
Quiet except with those he trusts the most
Good sense of humor
Main takeaways: “This game should be pretty good for A.J. There are no major conflicts for him in the sky that day. His playing style will probably be smooth, consistent, and technically on point. He is a star, but in an understated way.”
Brandon Graham
Sign: Aries
Characteristics
Strong and hardworking
Holds himself to a very high personal standard
Easy to work with and get along with
Main takeaways: “Graham has the potential to shine the night of the Super Bowl. He may even have a play that is a highlight of the game. Brandon Graham is good at what he does and if he plays, will show and prove that he is a defensive powerhouse.”
Jordan Mailata
Sign: Aries
Characteristics
Precise
High strung
Not always the easiest to get along with
Hard on himself
Main takeaways: “Super Bowl conditions are good for Mailata. He should be high energy and have a clear avenue to showcase his hard work in training and preparation.”
Jason Kelce
Sign: Scorpio
Characteristics
Strong, reliable, and stable
Anchor on the team
Instinctive and intuitive on the field
Main takeaways: “For the Super Bowl, he’s going to have a [big] game, probably. His team will probably spank his brother’s — it will be just like when they were kids. His brother is probably ... wilder in temperament, but he just doesn’t have the stable experience and patience that Jason has.”
Haason Reddick
Sign: Virgo
Characteristics
Stealthy, strong, and moody
Quiet but speaks eloquently when necessary
A little secretive
Main takeaways: “By my estimation, Reddick could be feeling quite good about his game. The Super Bowl could be a very transformational event for him, specifically. A turning point in his life and/or career.”
Darius Slay
Sign: Capricorn
Characteristics
Strong mentally
Supportive, an engine for his teammates
Loves to laugh
A dark sense of humor
Main takeaways: “I mean, does his name not say it all? The man did not come to play, he came to slay — your offensive line. He will do well if he plays in the Super Bowl because he’s super consistent. He might have a boost of physical energy and play particularly strong that night. He has lots of energy and killer instinct.”
Final thoughts
McBride maintains that Sunday could be a good day for the Birds as far as the signs go.
“They’re incredibly moody but equally consistent,” she said. “The players are highly intuitive and have strong positive astrological synergy between them. It’s a complete and well-rounded team.”