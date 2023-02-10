We asked a Philadelphia astrologer for Super Bowl predictions based on Eagles players’ zodiac signs

Could an Eagles Super Bowl win be written in the stars? Maybe.

We spoke with a local astrologer to understand what players’ zodiac signs say about their potential performance and game-day conditions.

“It’s sure to be a very entertaining and very competitive game,” Lauren McBride, a Philadelphia-based astrologer and holistic life coach, said.

McBride said the Super Bowl date, Feb. 12, is also significant when it comes to how things could pan out.

In astrology, the “big three″ are the sun sign, moon sign, and ascendant or rising sign. The sun represents a person’s motivations, the moon deals with emotions, and the rising sign represents how those energies are projected.

McBride said Super Bowl Sunday will have an Aquarius sun, a Scorpio moon, and a Leo rising. In simpler terms, she said this alignment shows potential for “energy conducive to precise teamwork, particularly for partners in crime like a quarterback and wide receiver.” She added that there will be a “strong emotional undercurrent pertaining to personal allegiances and family ties,” like with the Kelce brothers’ teams going head-to-head.

The NFL’s relationship to zodiac signs isn’t just for horoscope stans and astrology girlies.

Since retiring, former NFL running back Ricky Williams spends his time as a healer, studying astrology. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said astrology has helped him better understand himself and his game. Tom Brady has also talked about his relationship to astrology.

But what do some of the Eagles players’ birth charts have to say about how the team will perform? Here’s what McBride says.

Readings on Eagles players

Jalen Hurts

Sign: Leo

Characteristics

Benevolent leader Inherently smart game player Passionate about the game Wise teacher

Main takeaways: “Conditions show this could be a very good night for him. While he will shine, it is certain to be quite a difficult night for him on a personal level. But he does have the qualities to transcend his own personal obstacles and show up for his team. He will show up — particularly in the moments where it counts the most.”

A.J. Brown

Sign: Cancer

Characteristics

Understated Quiet except with those he trusts the most Good sense of humor

Main takeaways: “This game should be pretty good for A.J. There are no major conflicts for him in the sky that day. His playing style will probably be smooth, consistent, and technically on point. He is a star, but in an understated way.”

Brandon Graham

Sign: Aries

Characteristics

Strong and hardworking Holds himself to a very high personal standard Easy to work with and get along with

Main takeaways: “Graham has the potential to shine the night of the Super Bowl. He may even have a play that is a highlight of the game. Brandon Graham is good at what he does and if he plays, will show and prove that he is a defensive powerhouse.”

Jordan Mailata

Sign: Aries

Characteristics

Precise High strung Not always the easiest to get along with Hard on himself

Main takeaways: “Super Bowl conditions are good for Mailata. He should be high energy and have a clear avenue to showcase his hard work in training and preparation.”

Jason Kelce

Sign: Scorpio

Characteristics

Strong, reliable, and stable Anchor on the team Instinctive and intuitive on the field

Main takeaways: “For the Super Bowl, he’s going to have a [big] game, probably. His team will probably spank his brother’s — it will be just like when they were kids. His brother is probably ... wilder in temperament, but he just doesn’t have the stable experience and patience that Jason has.”

Haason Reddick

Sign: Virgo

Characteristics

Stealthy, strong, and moody Quiet but speaks eloquently when necessary A little secretive

Main takeaways: “By my estimation, Reddick could be feeling quite good about his game. The Super Bowl could be a very transformational event for him, specifically. A turning point in his life and/or career.”

Darius Slay

Sign: Capricorn

Characteristics

Strong mentally Supportive, an engine for his teammates Loves to laugh A dark sense of humor

Main takeaways: “I mean, does his name not say it all? The man did not come to play, he came to slay — your offensive line. He will do well if he plays in the Super Bowl because he’s super consistent. He might have a boost of physical energy and play particularly strong that night. He has lots of energy and killer instinct.”

Final thoughts

McBride maintains that Sunday could be a good day for the Birds as far as the signs go.

“They’re incredibly moody but equally consistent,” she said. “The players are highly intuitive and have strong positive astrological synergy between them. It’s a complete and well-rounded team.”