Angie Giraldo (left), manager of El Bochinche Restaurante in Olney, and her mother, Ruthmira Giraldo, the restaurant’s owner and chef, show each other some love during Dine Latino Restaurant Week. The campaign, which ran from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, was organized by the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and offered restaurant patrons a free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrées for takeout, delivery, and select indoor dining. The week was part of Hispanic Heritage Month, which celebrates the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.