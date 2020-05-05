As for the bowling center, Brumberg said she will continue to pay some of her salaried employees for another month, month-and-a-half. Her hope is to reopen by June 1, with some necessary adjustments and tweaks. She wants to install panes of Plexiglass around the cashier counter – debit or credit only, please, none of those germy bills – and between the bathroom sinks and stalls. To maintain social distancing, every other lane would be open for bowling. Every customer would have to wear a mask, and if any of them uses a house bowling ball, it would have to be disinfected first.