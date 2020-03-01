“They filled an entire truck with explosives and rammed it into our base,” he remembers. The percussive waves threw Nick into a wall. He ignored the pain in his back. In 2013, a new recruiting assignment sent him back to his native California. In 2016, Nick finally saw a doctor, who gave the sergeant first class the news he had been trying to avoid: Multiple compressed disks meant he was no longer fit for duty. Nick was medically discharged, and devastated.