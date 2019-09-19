Merchant and real estate developer Henry Pratt bought the land at a sheriff’s sale and renamed it Lemon Hill, after the lemon trees in the greenhouse. The mansion as it stands today was built in 1800, featuring three stacked oval rooms that predate those found in the White House. Pratt, also a plant lover, renovated the greenhouse and expanded the gardens, which he opened to the public. After his death in 1838, Lemon Hill became the first Schuylkill-side private property acquired by the city and the first piece of land that would eventually create Fairmount Park. In the mid- to late 1800s, the house played host to a beer garden, restaurants, and an ice cream parlor.