Did you fall off the fitness wagon on the Fourth and just never bothered to get back on? Don’t fret.
After all, summer doesn’t officially end until about nine weeks from now, which means you have plenty of time to get back in the game and realize your fitness goals.
Also, if you’ve been exercising regularly, but not quite getting the results you want, whatever you do, don’t quit! Keep moving, because a little exercise is better than none at all. Before you throw their hands up — or worse, quit altogether — ask yourself: “Are my goals realistic and sustainable?”
You know those unrealistic goals, like “I’m going to lose 30 pounds in one month,” or “I’m going to buy the dress two sizes too small (and hope to fit it magically one day),” or “I’m going to exercise two hours every day.”
Whatever your goals, remember that when it comes to fitness, slow and steady wins the race. So keep at it, and no matter your circumstance, novice or veteran gym rat, don’t give up. Here’s how to avoid seven common fitness errors that may be in the way to your success.
Spot reducing. Spot reduction is impossible! You know the drill: You do 2,000 crunches every day and, still, that six-pack eludes you. Once and for all, there is no such thing as spot reduction. Working one specific body part to reduce fat in that specific area does not work. In order to lose fat, no matter its location, you must eat less, period. And I mean much less, especially if you’re trying to trim down your tummy.
Over-eating. Many people complain that they exercise all the time, but just can’t seem to shake those excess pounds. The inconvenient truth to why those extra pounds are hanging on is, more likely than not, because you are either consciously or unconsciously over-eating. No amount of exercise can replace poor nutrition or overconsumption. If your diet isn’t right, you’re not going to be tight. If your goal is weight loss, eating healthy — in appropriate portions — is the key. Eating too much of anything, even the good stuff, will keep those extra pounds right where they are.
Skipping strength training. Some men and especially women fall into the trap of only doing cardiovascular exercises to slim down. This is a huge mistake, because strength training is essential — that is, if your desire is to achieve a toned physique. There is absolutely no substitution for quality strength training (weight training or bodyweight exercises).
Using momentum. You know the type: They think they are doing some serious weight-lifting, but in actuality they’re just swinging the dumbbells with their momentum. Aside from the fact that you could possibly injure yourself, using momentum to swing dumbbells does little to nothing to build strength and tone your biceps. To correct this problem, you need to control the weight, don’t let the weight control you. So instead of furiously swinging the weights, give yourself a two-second count when curling (concentric phase), then a five-second count as you straighten out (eccentric-stretch phase).
Being a Big Gripper. You love the elliptical or a treadmill, but you insist on gripping the railings for dear life or hugging the console. Not only is this bad form, but it significantly reduces your cardiovascular benefits and burns fewer calories, too. Maintain proper posture while exercising on these machines, and if you use the hand rails at all, it should be a light touch, not a death grip.
Being a Big Show Off. Men are generally guilty of this one. Many ambitiously or foolishly lift too much weight and injure themselves, or worse. Don’t be foolish. Get a spotter when lifting heavy weights.
Ignoring pain or injuries. If you have any pain, like shooting or stabbing pain (not to be confused with muscular soreness), then you should see a doctor right away. Sure, it might be nothing, but why chance it? After all, it is always better to be safe than sorry. When in doubt, get a proper diagnosis from a medical professional.