Over-eating. Many people complain that they exercise all the time, but just can’t seem to shake those excess pounds. The inconvenient truth to why those extra pounds are hanging on is, more likely than not, because you are either consciously or unconsciously over-eating. No amount of exercise can replace poor nutrition or overconsumption. If your diet isn’t right, you’re not going to be tight. If your goal is weight loss, eating healthy — in appropriate portions — is the key. Eating too much of anything, even the good stuff, will keep those extra pounds right where they are.