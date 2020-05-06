Her mind returned to the praying mantis. After its cruel death, Eric produced his longest coded note, a plot for vengeance titled “Mission: Mantis Mommy Revenge.” The directions, translated, ordered her to cut open all of their old cat Bootie’s toys and empty the catnip into a Ziploc bag, then wait until three in the morning (she’d set her Shark watch alarm), sneak down to the basement to get the ladder, and take it to Jeremy’s house and climb on top of his garage. Cady never felt as nervous or important as she did that night. Sure enough, when she’d completed everything and reached the top rung of the ladder, there on the garage roof was Eric waiting for her. Cady remembered that he was pleased to see her, but not surprised — that was the best part about Eric, he always believed his little sister would come through.