FFF has no annual budget — when the money comes in, it goes right back out, said Carroll — and is run entirely by volunteers. Its biggest checks range from $3,000 to $4,000 — a larger amount than what the group was able to give when it was launched 24 years ago, said Carroll. That’s because donations to the charity have grown over the years, as grateful fund recipients — back on their feet after their struggles — have rallied to support the nonprofit that once supported them.