This April Fools’ Day, we rounded up some great jokes by kids

What’s better than a kid’s joke? It doesn’t have to make sense. It might not even be that funny. But for someone under the age of, say, 12, nothing is funnier than a joke they’ve thought up — or heard once and decided to claim as their own. This April Fools’ Day, we asked some area kids to share their favorite jokes.

What does one wrestler say to another? Have a good wrestler day!” — Natalie, 7

What does a skunk like to eat? Peanut butter and SMELLY!” — Liam, 8

“How many tickles does an octopus like? 10 tickles.” — Obie, 4

“Hey, you got any snoo?” “What’s snoo?“ ”What’s snoo with you?” — Leo, 5

“A snowman eats coffee for dinner.” — Ada, 3

“I know 25 letters, but I don’t know why.” — Owen, 7

Animal jokes with Everett, 10:

“What kind of lizard works at a school? A monitor lizard.”

“What kind of jacket does a wasp wear when it rains? A yellow jacket.”

“What do you say to the curious amphibian? Hey, you axolotl questions!”