It has been lovely to laugh so much and look across the table at Carl’s handsome face, Gail said, but the best thing about him has always been his kindness. Gail forms strong bonds with her four-footed family members — rescued cats and Irish setters. Not long before the couple started dating, Gail’s first Irish setter, named Rebel after the Irish Rebellion, had died. Attending the Irish Setter Club of America’s national competition might help her move through her grief, she told Carl. Even though he never had a deep connection with an animal, he took time off of work to take her to Rhode Island. “Because it was important to me, it was important to him,” she said.