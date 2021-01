As Philadelphia restaurants are once opening their doors to indoor dining — albeit with limited seating — beloved rituals are resuming for regulars at their favorite eateries. Here, John Kolodziej (second from right) is hugged by family members after paying for Saturday night dinner at Gallo’s Seafood restaurant on Roosevelt Blvd. The Kolodziej family, who hail from Northeast Philly, have been dining at Gallo’s since 1967.