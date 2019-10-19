On Sept. 26, more than 800 students at Greenberg Elementary School erupted in excitement and danced in confetti after Principal Gina Hubbard announced its designation as a National Blue Ribbon School. The U.S. Department of Education’s top honor, awarded for overall academic excellence or success in narrowing achievement gaps, is handed out to less than 1% of schools nationwide. The Bustleton school was one of 12 area institutions to receive the award. George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science in North Philadelphia was the only other school in the School District of Philadelphia to be honored.