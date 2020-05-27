As they left home for Pennsylvania Hospital, the doorknob came off in Jason’s hand. Their room number, 326, matched the calendar date, and the midwife noted that this would be her 1,526th delivery. Jason’s not superstitious, but those coincidences were hard to ignore … especially after Haley’s contractions began on their own, the C-section was canceled, and she labored into the wee hours of March 27, by which point the midwife had attended another birth, making theirs her 1,527th.