The Falls Trail there is a dream and though I’ve never been there in the fall, I imagine it would only be dreamier. It’s only a 3.3 mile loop, but for most of the time, you’re walking up narrow, rocky staircases that can be wet. Throw in dead leaves on the trail, and you definitely have to pay close attention. And if it’s late fall, you need to check the weather (it’s much colder there) because ice on the trails may close them.