Hita Gupta is a 15-year-old sophomore at Conestoga High who has created the Brighten a Day foundation to assist seniors in nursing homes as well as children in hospitals. Her organization makes goodie baskets and cards that are delivered, produces videos that are sent to the facilities as well as procuring and delivering smart devices to help seniors connect with family and friends. She holds the Kindle she donated to the Genesis Wayne Center on June 5, 2020.