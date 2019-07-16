Does working out in the heat burn more calories?

When exercising in the heat, your body has to work even harder to cool itself, making a run or a routine feel more challenging. But does it burn more calories, too?

Unfortunately, the answer is almost always no. “If you maintained the exact same pace at 90 degrees as you do at 60, you would burn more,” says Penn sports medicine doctor Alexis Tingan. But “most people decrease intensity and volume because heat is hard for the body to handle, so, you end up burning about the same amount.”