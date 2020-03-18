MAKE A DONATION: Financial gifts allow shelters and rescues to direct your money where it’s needed most, whether for medical care, food, or transportation of an animal.
ADOPT: When it comes to ending an animal’s homelessness, there’s no option like adoption. Sites like adoptapet.com offer an easy way to get your search started.
FOSTER: Fostering both helps the pet you take into your home and frees up shelter space for another animal in need.
VOLUNTEER: The improved well-being of the region’s pets is a direct result of dedicated volunteers who pour time, time, energy, and passion into the well-being of our animals, from walking shelter dogs, to socializing rescued cats, to helping with special events that further the cause.
GO FOR A RUN: Many shelters and rescues depend on volunteers to take dogs on runs, an activity that keeps them healthy and happy and contributes to their calm at the shelter. A well-behaved dog is a more adoptable dog.
GIVE AT WORK: Many employers offer a workplace giving program, in which they’ll match your charitable gift to an animal-support nonprofit. You can also ask to share information with colleagues about area shelter
s or rescue s, or to set up a donation box for financial contributions.
SHARE A SPECIAL OCCASION: Have a birthday or celebration around the corner? Consider asking for donations, in lieu of personal gifts, to favorite rescue or shelter.
SHOP: Something as simple as shopping on Amazon can actually help local shelter pets. Visit AmazonSmile at smile.amazon.com, choose your favorite charity, then shop away.
SHARE: Follow your favorite organization on social media and share their posts with your friends: It sounds too simple to be effective, but many homeless pets have found homes and fosters through social media.
CRAFTERNOON: Kids are never too young to help the cause. Ask your local shelter or rescue if they could use some easy DIY animal items, like snuffle mats, rope toys, and fleece blankets.
— Marsha Perelman