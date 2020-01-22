This curious donkey was one of several hanging out on a cloudy day in a pasture adjacent to the Idlewild Farm Preserve in Bryn Mawr.
In 1983, the 26-acre farm was placed on the National Register of Historic Places as an example of a turn-of-the-century country gentlemen’s estate. In 1990, the owner of the preserve, Dorothy Love Saunders, transferred 21.2 acres, including farm buildings, to be kept as a preserve by the Natural Lands Trust. The main house and remaining lots were sold to create an endowment for the preservation.