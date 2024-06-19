Indian Cultural Center of S. Jersey offers a free class to celebrate the International Day of Yoga

Yoga is practiced across the globe these days

And since Friday is the International Day of Yoga, the Indian Cultural Center of South Jersey is offering a free yoga class with Veena Gandhi, a Yoga and Yoga Therapy certified teacher.

Advertisement

Citing yoga’s universal appeal, the United Nations, on Dec. 11, 2014, proclaimed June 21, as the International Day of Yoga.

“I am filled with joy and pride in witnessing the global embrace of this ancient practice,” said Manu Dadhania, chairman of the cultural center in Marlton, N.J.

He said the science of yoga was born in India thousands of years ago; it has transcended boundaries and is enjoyed by millions across the world.

The free class with Gandhi is being offered in conjunction with the 2024 theme of “Yoga for Women Empowerment,” Dadhania said.

“Yoga is a great science which not only encourages physical fitness, but it enhances mental peace, universal love, and provides spiritual energy,” said Gandhi, a retired physician.

Added Dadhania, who also is a medical doctor: “Yoga is not merely an exercise routine but a holistic lifestyle that teaches us to live in harmony with ourselves and our environment.

“It fosters inner peace, enhances concentration, and promotes a balanced approach to life’s challenges. In today’s fast-paced world, the importance of yoga in promoting health and wellness cannot be overstated.”

The free class is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. It is open to the public with pre-registration, but limited to about 75 people.

Register online at https://www.iccofsj.org/. The Indian Cultural Center is located at 820 Route 73, Marlton, NJ 08053.