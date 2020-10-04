Kathy always knew she had been adopted. Her parents shared what little information they had about her birth mother and pledged their support if she ever wanted to find out more. For decades, she didn’t. She had wonderful parents and felt fiercely loyal to them. Yet, traits she didn’t share with them — such as her messy creativity — made Kathy wonder if she was like someone else out there. Patricia and Ralph told her that her other mother was an artist.