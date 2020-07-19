The couple hope to re-take their vows and celebrate at the Horticultural Center on May 16, 2021. But they will wait as long as it takes for everyone they love to laugh, sing, and dance close together safely. Whether next year, their fifth anniversary, or some other May 16 to come, Jasmine will wear the still-secret wedding dress that no shop was open to alter this year, and there will be lots of food, cake, and fancy Popsicles to share.