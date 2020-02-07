If construction is not possible and you have a place to hide the cords, you can get a similar effect with puck-shaped LED lights, track lighting, or other fixtures. An easier way is to use these same types of lights along the floor (make sure they’re intended for this use) or with floor lamps. Place these uplights near the wall especially at the corners and in between windows. These will reflect light off the wall into the room no matter what color or material the wall is. Of course, white paint or pale tones will reflect the most light. Shiny finishes on tables and floors and mirrors on the walls will also help bounce light around.