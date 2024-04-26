Travel + Leisure included one New Jersey spot in its roundup of best U.S. beaches. But, not the Shore.

When Travel + Leisure rolled out their latest roundup of the best beaches in the U.S., we were appalled to see the Jersey Shore notably absent from the list.

(Asbury Park is cool and all, but calling it a representative of the entire Jersey Shore is like saying a cheesesteak from anywhere but Philly is authentic. It just doesn’t cut it.)

Where’s the love for Wildwood, Sea Isle, Ocean City, and the quaint charm of Cape May? It seems like their map of the East Coast must’ve gotten lost in an oversized beach bag.

Sure, our sand may not be the whitest, and our waters not the clearest like the others listed, but the Jersey Shore offers something a pristine brochure can’t capture.

How could Travel + Leisure overlook Wildwood with its iconic boardwalk, not one but three piers of amusement rides, and neon that would make Vegas look dim? And then there’s Ocean City — hello, it’s called “America’s Greatest Family Resort” for a reason.

We can’t forget Sea Isle City, where the vibes are as chill as the sea breeze. And let’s chat about our very own Jason Kelce, Philadelphia’s center of gravity on and off the field. When he’s not blocking for the Eagles, he’s been known to sling drinks and charm at the bars in Sea Isle. If Kelce’s endorsement and impromptu bartending aren’t enough to boost the Shore’s credentials, what is?

And Cape May, oh, dear Cape May, with Victorian charm that turns the beach into a time-travel experience unlike any other, complemented by some of the best bird-watching on the East Coast.

Philadelphia and the Jersey Shore have a love affair that’s as deep as the ocean and as sweet as boardwalk fudge. For many Philadelphians, the Shore isn’t just a summer destination; it’s a tradition, woven into the very fabric of their lives.

Missing out on Wildwood’s iconic piers and Sea Isle’s charm feels almost like leaving Rocky out of a Philly legends list. What’s missing on Travel + Leisure’s list is the authentic Jersey Shore experience: the boardwalk games, the saltwater taffy, the tram cars, and the generations of families who pile into their cars for the ritualistic summer pilgrimage. It’s more than just sun and sand; it’s about beach tags, sunscreen-scented air, outdoor showers, and the inevitable sandy ride home.

So next time, before Travel + Leisure sends out their beach scouts, they should make sure they don’t just dip their toes in the water at Asbury Park and call it a day because the real Jersey Shore is a mosaic of experiences. And hey, if they need a guide, just ask Jason Kelce — he’ll be happy to pour a drink and set the record straight.