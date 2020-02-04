“Most musicians in high school are not going to become professionals,” said Conyers, who serves as the organization’s executive director. “So why are they learning all these things? You can say it connects them to the arts and all that fun stuff. But I say, they can take all those skills that they learn in music and translate them into the jobs they have as adults. And the Project 440 twist is that they do this while thinking about the community all the way. So, never leaving people behind. Really figuring out a way to lift each other up.